Ciena, HyperLight & McGill University achieve ‘world first’ in AI-driven data centre networking

This achievement, touted as a world first’ highlights how data centres can double their throughput using existing fibre infrastructure, meeting the rising demands of AI-driven workloads.

The record-breaking demonstration was conducted at McGill University, where researchers used Ciena’s 224 GBaud DAC to generate a 448Gb/s PAM4 signal and HyperLight’s 140 GHz thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) modulators to transmit the optical signal.

The breakthrough ensures greater efficiency, scalability, and performance for hyperscale data centres managing massive AI computing tasks.

With AI data centres consuming increasing amounts of power and bandwidth, next-generation networking must scale seamlessly while maintaining energy efficiency.

This demonstration proved that current transceiver designs can be enhanced using advanced CMOS processes and integrated photonics, simplifying deployment while reducing power consumption.

The 448Gb/s per-lane optical links were successfully tested in configurations aligning with hyperscalers' stringent requirements:

2km CWDM (FR8)

2km parallel fibre (DR8+)

500m parallel fibre (DR8)

“This is an industry-first demonstration that directly addresses the connectivity challenges posed by AI workloads inside and around the data centre,” said Joe Shapiro, VP, product line management at Ciena.

“We are laying the foundation for accelerating the 448G ecosystem and unlocking immense potential at 400G.”

HyperLight’s CEO, Mian Zhang added: “This 448G demonstration marks a defining moment—not just for HyperLight, but for the future of high-speed optics. Our technology was built for extreme bandwidth, low drive voltage, and next-generation optical integration.”

The McGill University team played a crucial role in executing the test, leveraging its expertise in optical fibre transmission systems.

Professor David V. Plant said: “Our collaboration with leading industry partners is shaping the future of high-speed data transmission.”

Additionally, Keysight Technologies supported the experiment, using its 113 GHz real-time oscilloscope to verify signal integrity.

Dr. Joachim Peerlings, VP of network and data centre solutions at Keysight added: “We are accelerating the adoption of 448Gb/s technologies required for power-efficient 3.2Tb/s interfaces for AI-driven data centres.”

