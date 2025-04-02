Myriota launches four new LEO nanosatellites to expand IoT coverage

The nanosatellites, launched on the SpaceX Transporter-13 Mission, were added to Myriota’s UltraLite constellation and are designed to transmit data directly to IoT devices that house its modules.

The four added to Myriota’s UltraLite constellation add to four other units added earlier this year, extending the constellation’s reach to cover new markets, including Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and the Middle East.

“We are maintaining a regular cadence of satellite launches, adding ever more capacity, coverage and resilience to our UltraLite constellation of LEO satellites as we invest in continuous upgrading of our service offerings,” said Ben Cade, CEO of Myriota.

Based in Adelaide, Australia, Myriota provides space-based IoT connectivity for customers to monitor and track assets such as water tanks, vehicles, wind turbines, shipping containers, and equipment and tools.

The company's satellites are currently complemented with assets from partners like Spire and Viasat,

“Our networks can now support tens of millions of IoT connections around the globe, ensuring access to low-power, cost-effective sensor networks to more countries and industries, ready for our partners to further expand their solution deployments in 2025 and 2026,” Cade added.

RELATED STORIES

Why NGSO & LEO satellite players are telcos' best friends