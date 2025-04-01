Vertiv unveils OCP-compliant high-density DC power solution for AI and HPC

The PowerDirect Rack is a modular system that scales up to 132kW per rack, offering twice the power capacity in the same footprint compared to alternative solutions.

With flexible AC and HVDC input support, real-time monitoring, and a highly efficient 97.5% peak energy conversion rate, the system enhances power management while reducing energy waste and operational costs.

The solution is built for Open Compute Project (OCP) ORv3 High Power Rack (HPR) environments, allowing data centres to efficiently scale power infrastructure without increasing complexity.

It also features a hot-swappable, modular design that ensures seamless scalability and continuous uptime.

“Today’s data centres face increasing pressure to deliver more power in less space while supporting the rapid growth of AI and HPC applications,” said Kyle Keeper, senior vice president of the power business unit at Vertiv.

“Vertiv PowerDirect Rack addresses these challenges with a scalable, energy-efficient DC power design that equips operators with the flexibility to adapt to evolving workload demands and build future-ready infrastructure.”

The PowerDirect Rack joins Vertiv’s extensive portfolio of power and cooling solutions, reinforcing the company’s commitment to enabling efficient, high-performance data centre operations worldwide.

The new system is now available globally, supporting next-generation AI and HPC deployments with a resilient, scalable, and space-saving power architecture.

