Ooredoo Qatar and Schneider Electric team up for digital transformation

The pair will work on integrating AI, cloud, and sustainable data centre solutions to support industries across Qatar, including healthcare, energy, and infrastructure.

“This collaboration with Schneider Electric aligns perfectly with our commitment to driving digital transformation in Qatar,” said Hassan Ismail Alemadi, senior director for business accounts at Ooredoo Qatar.

The partnership will focus on integrating cutting-edge solutions such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and green data centres, driving efficiency and sustainability across industries like utilities, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure.

The strategic partnership was unveiled during a ceremony CONTEQ Expo 2024.

Ooredoo Qatar will now work with Schneider Electric to foster innovation and sustainability to support the country’s digital transformation plans as part of its ambitious National Vision 2030 programme.

“By leveraging our combined expertise, we are poised to introduce innovative solutions that will elevate Qatar’s digital future,” Alemadi added.

