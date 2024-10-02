Ooredoo Qatar and Schneider Electric team up for digital transformation
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Ooredoo Qatar and Schneider Electric team up for digital transformation

Ben Wodecki
October 02, 2024 12:13 PM
Ooredoo Qatar and Schneider Electric leaders meet at CONTEQ Expo 2024

Ooredoo Qatar has partnered with Schneider Electric to collaborate on digital transformation projects.

The pair will work on integrating AI, cloud, and sustainable data centre solutions to support industries across Qatar, including healthcare, energy, and infrastructure.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox


“This collaboration with Schneider Electric aligns perfectly with our commitment to driving digital transformation in Qatar,” said Hassan Ismail Alemadi, senior director for business accounts at Ooredoo Qatar.

The partnership will focus on integrating cutting-edge solutions such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and green data centres, driving efficiency and sustainability across industries like utilities, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure.

The strategic partnership was unveiled during a ceremony CONTEQ Expo 2024.

Ooredoo Qatar will now work with Schneider Electric to foster innovation and sustainability to support the country’s digital transformation plans as part of its ambitious National Vision 2030 programme.

“By leveraging our combined expertise, we are poised to introduce innovative solutions that will elevate Qatar’s digital future,” Alemadi added.

RELATED STORIES

Ooredoo secures $550m financing to boost data centre, AI growth across MENA

How is the data centre industry evolving?

Topics

NewsCloudAI MLMiddle EastAsia PacificAIEnvironmental
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe