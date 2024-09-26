OMS Group to invest $300M in subsea cable infrastructure
OMS Group to invest $300M in subsea cable infrastructure

Ben Wodecki
September 26, 2024 01:33 PM
OMS Group staff working on a boat during a subsea cable installation operation

Subsea cable company OMS Group plans to invest $300 million to expand its subsea cables and terrestrial infrastructure.

The Malaysian company said it plans to improve its infrastructure to support the growing demand from data centres and cloud services.

“This expansion showcases our established capabilities, ensuring our clients can rely on our proven experience and infrastructure as we grow to meet their evolving needs,” said Datuk Lim Soon Foo, chair of OMS Group.

OMS’ investment in infrastructure upgrades follows a $400 million cash injection from parent company KKR last October to expand its subsea cable ship fleet and capabilities across Asia.

Planned upgrades to its infrastructure will support the increasing data centre and cloud workloads in Asia as businesses in the region look to deploy local AI systems.

Figures from research firm Omdia stated that investments in generative AI software across Asia and Oceania will surpass $18 billion by 2028, with businesses in the region seeking solutions more in line with their cultures and languages.

“As we continue our journey at OMS Group, I am proud to highlight our ongoing investments in vessels, subsea networks through MIST, and robust terrestrial backhaul systems,” Lim said. “These initiatives form a critical backbone for the region's digital economy and reinforce our commitment to comprehensive connectivity solutions.”

Topics

NewsSubseaInvestment & FinanceAsia Pacific
