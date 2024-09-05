China Mobile launches PEACE subsea cable connecting Asia and Europe
China Mobile launches PEACE subsea cable connecting Asia and Europe

Nadine Hawkins
September 05, 2024 09:56 AM
Peace cable.png

China Mobile International (CMI) has officially launched the PEACE submarine cable, a 15,000-kilometre undersea link that connects Singapore and France, extending its reach to Malaysia and various European countries.

The PEACE (Pakistan and East Africa Connecting Europe) cable was constructed in collaboration with 11 partners. CMI’s open cable solution aims to deliver interconnection services to global carriers, over-the-top (OTT) service providers, and enterprises.

One of the standout features of PEACE is its utilisation of the New Egypt Crossing. Instead of relying on traditional north and south routes across Egypt, CMI employs diversified terrestrial cables to enhance bandwidth services with low latency and high security.

CMI believes that this routing approach will circumvent the common bottlenecks faced by other submarine cables in the region.

The cable complements CMI’s existing infrastructure, including the AAE-1 and SMW5 submarine cables, providing three robust routes between Asia and Europe.

CMI is leveraging its self-built ring systems of fibre-optic networks in key markets like Singapore, Malaysia, and Europe to link with regional data centres.

CMI now connects 78 countries via 90 submarine and terrestrial cable systems.

NewsSubseaToday Top Story
