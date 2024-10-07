Obsidian launches Sydney data centre to boost Australian SaaS security

Built on AWS, the new data centre aims to secure data for Australian customers, meeting their evolving needs without sacrificing security standards.

Obsidian’s new Australian data centre platform is designed to shore up security for customers operating in the Asia Pacific region, while ensuring data used there does not leave the country, in line with local data governance requirements.

The new data centre also helps businesses comply with Australia's Privacy Principles (APPs), which bar companies from disclosing data outside of Australia, holding them liable for overseas data breaches containing local data.

“Organisations have moved business-critical data to SaaS for easier and faster business operations. However, traditional on-premise security is falling short of securing these apps, making the safety and locality of this data an urgent necessity,” said Glenn Chisholm, co-founder of Obsidian Security.

“Without the right security in place, attackers can simply steal one set of login credentials and gain access to your entire network of SaaS applications.”

The Australian data centre platform marks Obisdian’s latest investment in the region after it recently established an Australian Technical Centre of Excellence and expanded its team in the country across technical account management, DevOps, quality assurance, and cybersecurity research.

