Nokia unveils 5G Banshee Flex Radio for secure battlefield communications
Ben Wodecki
December 13, 2024 12:03 PM
Soldier with gun in had sit in the forest,He's using walkie talkie to call for backup,military in war concept

Nokia has unveiled the 5G Banshee Flex Radio, a new mobile broadband edge network designed to provide secure connectivity on the battlefield.

The Banshee Flex Radio brings commercial waveforms to modern battlefield communications, integrating multiple networking technologies into a single platform.

It’s capable of delivering 5G throughput with 100MHz carriers and can operate over a private dual 5G/LTE band network, giving warfighters multiple networks for secure, resilient communications.

“The Banshee Flex Radio is a breakthrough in tactical communication solutions, providing Defense agencies with secure, resilient, and flexible networks that are essential in today’s fast-evolving battlefield,” said Giuseppe Targia, head of microwave, space and defence at Nokia. “By integrating cutting-edge commercial technologies, we are delivering a new level of performance and enhanced capabilities to the warfighter tactical edge.”

The Banshee Flex Radio offers the same connectivity and services as a public cellular network but with gig-speed throughput optimised for the tactical edge.

An embedded computer hosts the onboard EPC and native TAK server, bringing processing power and storage to the tactical edge.

It also features a fully decentralised, self-forming MANET backhaul network that’s compatible with existing military MANET networks and SATCOM compatibility for traffic backhaul.

“The Banshee Flex Radio offers the operational flexibility and security that modern warfighters demand. It is an essential tool for teams who need to maintain reliable communication, even in the most challenging environments,” said Dave Peterson, CEO and founder at Fenix Group.

