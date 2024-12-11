Nokia and SK Broadband secure KHNP network with quantum-safe technology

Completed in August 2024, the project is designed to safeguard KHNP’s IP/MPLS network, a vital component of South Korea's critical energy infrastructure, from both current and emerging cybersecurity risks, including quantum computing-based attacks.

This initiative leverages Nokia’s Quantum-Safe Network solutions, which incorporate a defence-in-depth approach using advanced network cryptography.

The deployment features the company's cutting-edge transmission equipment, interconnect routers, and service access systems, along with the Nokia Network Services Platform (NSP) to streamline operations and management.

Kim Gooyoung, head of enterprise sales division at SK Broadband said: “The integration of Nokia Quantum-Safe MACsec cryptographic technologies with KHNP’s network will significantly enhance the security and reliability of South Korea’s critical energy infrastructure.

"Advanced technologies, like quantum-safe networks, are becoming pivotal in safeguarding essential systems today and in the forthcoming quantum era.

"Collaborating with Nokia allows us to stay ahead of the constantly shifting cybersecurity environment and help our customers access the latest quantum-safe technology advancements for secure growth.”

The collaboration, Nokia says, underscores the growing importance of quantum-safe technology in securing critical infrastructure against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

With quantum computing poised to revolutionise the cyber threat landscape, adopting robust protections has become imperative.

Jay Han, head of network infrastructure at Nokia Korea added: “Protecting critical infrastructure is a hallmark of quantum-safe technology, and an area we understand well at Nokia.

"Our industry-leading quantum-safe network solutions and proven expertise in delivering high-performance, secure technologies for critical infrastructure operators are helping companies like KHNP safeguard their essential systems to protect against disruptions and attacks caused by cyber threats.

"We look forward to working with SK Broadband to expand the use of our quantum-safe MACsec cryptographic technology throughout Korea.”

