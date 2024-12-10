Nokia extends deal with iliad to support 3G, 4G, and 5G networks

The deal, which extends a relationship the pair have enjoyed since 2010, will see Nokia supply solutions from its AirScale portfolio to support iliad’s mobile networks.

The deal also covers the French operators' networks in the Caribbean and Indian Ocean Islands.

Thomas Reynaud, CEO at iliad Group, said: “We strive to give our customers the best possible connectivity experiences across all our markets and territories. Our 14-year partnership with Nokia has been fundamental to building our mobile networks.”

Nokia will provide iliad access to its 4G/5G Core and IMS Voice Core solutions, enabling the French firm to deploy new network services in multi-cloud environments at scale.

“This multi-year contract extension is a great step in Nokia’s long-term strategic partnership with iliad Group, one of the largest telecom operators in Europe,” said Pekka Lundmark, president and CEO of Nokia. “It is built on strong foundations and a shared commitment to build high-performing, sustainable networks.

“We have been with iIiad Group every step of the way since 2010 and look forward to continuing this journey with them into the future.”

