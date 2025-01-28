Nokia secures IX deals with BBIX, ESpanix & LINX to boost network performance

The first of the three contracts was with SoftBank subsidiary BBIX, with Nokia being brought in to upgrade its network to 400GE.

BBIX will deploy Nokia’s 7220 Interconnect Router (IXR) to provide increased capacity and stability for its network operations.

The deployment will start in Japan this year before being expanded to other markets, including Singapore.

Hideyuki Sasaki, president and CEO at BBIX, said: “Managing today's explosive internet traffic growth requires more than just capacity — it demands intelligent, reliable infrastructure. Nokia's solution provides the sophisticated capabilities we need to handle high-volume traffic while maintaining exceptional service quality.”

The second of Nokia’s three new IX contracts was with ESpanix. The deal will see Nokia’s Interconnect routers support ESpanix’s 400G upgrade, providing a more efficient alternative to bundling multiple 100GE connections for its customers.

ESpanix will also use Nokia’s Photonic Service Switch to optimise bandwidth across its optical transport network, allowing the IX provider to select the most optimal solution for its customers' needs.

Amedeo Beck Peccoz, head of strategy at ESpanix, said: “Our customers demand technology that is reliable and future-proof. Nokia’s solutions deliver the capacity and scalability we need to meet growing demand, enabling us to offer 400G connectivity to our members.”

The final, but by no means least, of Nokia’s three new IX contracts sees it team up with the London Internet Exchange (LINX).

Nokia’s Deepfield DDoS software solution will be used to help LINX protect its services from malicious traffic.

The AI-powered software tool will automatically detect potential DDoS attacks and block them before they impact LINX’s members or services.

Mike Hellers, head of product development at LINX, said: “With Nokia Deepfield, LINX will gain significant cyber security capabilities. We are proud to be the first UK IXP to deliver this next generation of advanced DDoS protection to our members, which, in turn, will be providing essential or critical services to their customers.”

