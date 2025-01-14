Nokia wins deal to connect TenneT's offshore wind platforms in North Sea

Nokia will provide amplification and transponder technologies to support long-distance transmission for TenneT’s eight now 2GW platforms in the Dutch North Sea.

Nokia’s 1830 PSS DWDM solution will be used to establish reliable optical connections between the unmanned platforms and stations on the land across the notoriously rough North Sea.

James Watt, SVP and general manager of Nokia’s optical networks business, said: “By delivering standardised, high-performance optical networking technology that meets the unique demands of offshore environments, Nokia is supporting TenneT in providing reliable green energy to millions of homes across the Netherlands and Europe.”

The deployment will begin in early 2025 in line with the initial construction phases of the 2GW platforms.

Nokia’s support also includes design, testing, and operational care to ensure resilience and performance throughout the construction and long-term operation of the platforms.

“As we expand our offshore energy infrastructure, connectivity becomes more important than ever,” said Marco Kuijpers, director of large offshore projects at TenneT. “The standardised, mission-critical optical network delivered by Nokia plays a central role in enabling the seamless operation and management of our 2GW platforms, allowing us to operate remotely.”

