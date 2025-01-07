Nokia surpasses 7,000 5G essential patent families
Nokia surpasses 7,000 5G essential patent families

Jasdip Sensi
January 07, 2025 10:51 AM
Nokia's logo affixed to the outside of an office building

Nokia has revealed it has achieved the milestone of 7,000 patent families declared essential to 5G, with more to follow.

According to the telecoms giant, its core innovations in 5G include advancements in 5G radio protocol design, 5G security and interface technologies, which enable smartphones, connected cars, and other devices to interact with 5G networks.

Currently, Nokia’s portfolio includes over 20,000 patent families, with each family encompassing multiple individual patents.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

Devices that connect to cellular networks rely on Nokia’s patented technology, and over 250 companies have secured licenses to use these technologies.

These patents serve as the essential foundation for industries such as mobile devices, consumer electronics, connected vehicles, IoT solutions, video streaming and more, the company stated.

Nokia Technologies acting president, Patrik Hammarén, said: “Nokia’s substantial investment in cellular R&D and standardisation continues to pay off.

“We have now reached the landmark of 7,000 high-quality patent families declared as essential to the 5G standard and Nokia's active pre-standardisation work puts us in a leading position for 6G standardisation which begins later this year.”

He added: “Thanks to all the Nokia inventors and our patenting professionals for their hard work and problem-solving. Together they continue to help Nokia maintain its technology leadership and drive cellular innovation forward.”


