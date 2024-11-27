New UK data centre operator targets 40 AI-focused facilities by 2030

Latos Data Centres, founded by telecoms entrepreneur Mike Carlin, has already secured planning permission for its first hyperscale complex in Cardiff, Wales

The site will boast 50,400 square metres of floor space providing 90 megavolt-amperes (MVA) of power capacity, which is made up of 100% renewable energy supplied by the National Grid.

Latos has its eye on providing computing power for AI workloads with its volumetric data centres set to support network edge use cases like autonomous vehicles and smart manufacturing.

Using a modular design, the operator said it can build and open new volumetric facilities in less than six months using as little as 0.3 acres of land.

Mike Carlin, founder of Latos Data Centres, said: “The growth of AI means the UK’s data centre map needs to change. Organisations will need more computing power closer to where it is needed, and the ability to specify the exact facilities they need. They also need the peace of mind that comes from working with an experienced partner.

“Our team has a deep heritage designing and building complex data facilities. We understand better than anyone how best to deliver the infrastructure UK organisations will need.”

Latos’ first site in Cardiff is currently under construction and is expected to create 200 jobs when open, with a further 250 to 300 roles in the local supply chain.

In addition to renewable energy from the National Grid, Latos’ Cardiff site will be supported by a backup feed from the neighbouring 1000MW Tremorfa Energy Park, one of the world’s largest battery energy storage facilities.

