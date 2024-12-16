New antenna tech promises flexible, high-capacity 6G signal boost

Detailed in a recently published paper , the researchers created a metasurface antenna that can generate and control multiple frequency components through software.

While traditional antennas tend to be fixed in their capabilities, the CityUHK-developed system can produce multiple frequencies at the same time, with their behaviour adjusted through software.

The concept, dubbed “synthesis moving envelope”, has the potential to significantly increase channel capacity and could support a range of applications in next-generation wireless standards like 5G and 6G, as well as real-time imaging, and wireless power transfers.

“The proposed synthesis approach promotes the metasurfaces’ spectral controllability to a new level,” stated Professor Chan Chi-hou, chair professor of the Department of Electrical Engineering at CityUHK, who led the research team.

Professor Wu Gengbo from the Department of Electrical Engineering and a member of the State Key Laboratory of Terahertz and Millimeter Waves (SKLTMW), said: “The unparalleled frequency controllability, together with its highly straightforward coding strategy (1-bit), sideband-proof, and potential for on-chip integration, provides a proposed metasurface antenna that goes beyond existing technologies, offering promising potential in wireless communications, cognitive radar, integrated photonics and quantum science.”

The project was a joint endeavour between CityUHK and Southeast University, Nanjing, China.

The research into next-gen antenna solutions was funded by grants from the Hong Kong Research Grants Council and the Shenzhen Natural Science Foundation Program.

