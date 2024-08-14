LG and KT partner to drive 6G innovation
Jasdip Sensi
August 14, 2024 05:31 AM
LG- CM.png

LG Electronics and KT have partnered to ‘take the lead in 6g mobile communications technology and strengthen global 6g standardization leadership’.

In a joint statement, the two South Korea-based technology companies claimed their partnership will focus on developing wideband full-duplex equipment for candidate6G frequencies, building compatible transmission and reception devices and conducting performance verification tests.

Meanwhile, their strategy will also include developing full duplex communication technology, which allows data to be sent and received simultaneously over a single frequency band, potentially doubling frequency efficiency, as the company explained.

LG Electronics C&M Standard Research Institute, executive director, Je Young-ho, stated: “LG Electronics has been proactively leading research and development to discover core 6G technologies since 2019.

Young-ho added: “Through our collaboration with KT, we expect to contribute greatly to not only leading 6G standardization but also discovering core services.”

The companies also revealed that the technology standardization organization 3GPP plans to finalise the standard specifications for 6G base stations and terminals by 2029.

KT Network Research Institute, executive director, Lee Jong-sik, continued: “Through this 6G research and development collaboration with LG Electronics, KT expects to lead the development of 6G mobile communication technology and strengthen its global standardization leadership.

“We will do our best to secure innovative network technology and capabilities for providing differentiated services.”

