Nebius to triple capacity at Finnish data centre to support AI workloads
Ben Wodecki
October 14, 2024 11:12 AM
Nebius data centre in Mäntsälä, Finland

Nebius unveiled plans to triple the capacity of its data centre site in Finland to support increasing customer AI workloads.

The site in Mäntsälä, Finland will add around 60,000 GPUs as part of Nebius’ ongoing project to invest more than $1 billion to enhance European AI infrastructure by mid-2025.

“Tripling capacity at our flagship site in Finland is an important step in our build-out of best-in-class AI infrastructure in Europe,” said Andrey Korolenko, head of infrastructure at Nebius. “Our data centre at Mäntsälä is our ‘home base’ and showcases our ambition and the technical capabilities of the Nebius team, as well as our approach to adopting sustainability principles in our infrastructure.

Nebius was already underway expanding the Finnish site and now plans to deploy Nvidia H200 GPUs in November.

The data centre operator will later add Nvidia’s upcoming Blackwell GPUs, making them available to support customer workloads starting in 2025.

The Mäntsälä site already houses Nvidia H100 GPUs, which the company described as providing the “backbone” of its hardware fleet.

“The capacity we are adding here during this expansion phase will enable us to better serve growing demand from AI builders globally,” Korolenko added.

Away from Finland, Nebius is looking to build data centres on greenfield sites across the continent. In September, it opened a new GPU cluster in Paris, France, to further support customers looking to train and run inference for AI models.

Newsdata centreAIAI MLEurope
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
