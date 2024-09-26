Nebius continues $1bn AI infrastructure spend with new GPU cluster in Paris

Having invested $200 million since the beginning of the year, Nebius plans to construct two new data centres and has already begun expanding its Finnish site in Mäntsälä.

“We work in a new industry which requires both deep technology and significant capital. Our data centre in Finland already provides the latest high-performance compute, tools and services to AI developers around the world,” said Arkady Volozh, founder and CEO of Nebius.

Large-scale GPU clusters like Nebius’ new site in Paris enable infrastructure providers like Nebius to offer computing capacity for businesses looking to train and run inference for AI models.

The cluster is part of a co-location at Equinix’s PA10 campus in the Saint-Denis district of the French capital.

Heat generated from Nebius’ servers will be used to warm the urban farm established on the facility’s roof.

The new cluster in Paris provides users with H200 GPUs to power their AI workloads. It is one of the first clusters to have access to Nvidia's new high-end GPU, which aims to support hardware demand before the Blackwell series launches in 2025.

As a preferred cloud service provider in the Nvidia Partner Network, Nebius has access to state-of-the-art cooling technologies to host some of the most sought-after compute hardware in the world.

The Nvidia hardware found in the new cluster is part of Nebius’ own custom servers as the company is no longer using third-party servers or racks, with the equipment designed to be installed in just two months.

“The addition of our new GPU cluster in Paris is the next step in our plan to expand Europe’s AI capacity as we develop Nebius into a leading global AI infrastructure company,” Volozh added.

Nebius' infrastructure expansion plans combine investing in new-build data centres at greenfield sites in Europe with new colocations and additional capacity at its existing facilities, like in Finland.

