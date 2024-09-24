Lithuanian railways on track after Ribbon, Telia perform digital upgrade

The upgrade project involved the replacement of network nodes, network management systems, and security systems, providing the railway operator with future-proofed infrastructure.

"A reliable and modern communications network is vital to the operations of LTG Group's companies. The upgraded network ensures smooth and safe train traffic and efficient office operations – from now on, we will share data within the Group via a network that will provide greater security, data transfer speeds, and smoother roll-out of new services,” said Egidijus Lazauskas, CEO from LTG Group.

“This is one of the largest network modernisation projects of such size and complexity in the last decade, not only in LTG but also in the Lithuanian public sector.”

Modern railways use Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) and signalling to address both physical and cyber threats with routine optimal performance vital to ensuring trains run safely and on time,

Upgrades conducted by Ribbon and Telia ensure LTG’s network can support automated incident detection and enhanced security measures.

“This sophisticated data network enables LTG to seamlessly handle the demands of modern rail transport and enhance its customers' safety and experience," said Christian Erbe, Ribbon's head of EMEA sales.

The upgrade provides LTG Group with infrastructure solutions that support the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) — the next-generation wireless standard for railway communications, replacing GSM-R.

The companies behind the upgrade will also provide seven years of service and support for the newly installed equipment.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Ribbon on this significant network upgrade for LTG,” said Aurimas Žlibinas, head of enterprise at Telia Lithuania. “This project underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance the safety and efficiency of railway operations in the Baltics.”

