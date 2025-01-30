LINX completes 100G upgrade in Jeddah to meet growing customer demand

LINX powers internet exchange points (IXPs) for center3 in the country, with Jeddah one of the main landing stations for subsea cables in the Middle East.

The capacity upgrade aims to provide lower latency, increased security and redundancy for network connectivity in the region.

Since regular traffic in Saudi Arabia peaks at more than 650 gigabits per second (Gbps), LINX said local IXPs need to ensure their ports have the capacity to cope with spikes which it said were “often generated by sporting events or gaming upgrades”.

The IXP in Jeddah also acts as a central meeting point in the MG1 (MENA Gateway) data centre for carriers, cloud, content providers, and enterprise networks to peer their network traffic locally.

“We are pleased to be upgrading our internet exchange capacity with an additional 16 x 100G port capability due to customer demand in Jeddah,” said Halil Kama, regional director for LINX in the Middle East. “This enhancement further strengthens Jeddah’s role as a digital gateway, ensuring faster, more efficient connections for networks and users across the region.”

