LINX continues African expansion with new Internet Exchange Point in Ghana

Set to go live in early Q1 of 2025, LINX Accra will be a neutral, multi-site interconnection fabric providing low-network peering services to help meet increasing demand in West Africa.

“The LINX Accra IXP will bring robust, distributed interconnection services across several data centres in Accra,” said Nurani Nimpuno, head of global engagement for LINX.

“The state-of-the-art LINX interconnection hub ensures that as demand for connectivity grows, the infrastructure in Accra is ready to support it. LINX Accra will not only support the growth of the strong local ISP community, but with several key Internet submarine cables landing in Accra, it is uniquely positioned to become a central gateway for Internet traffic in West Africa.”

LINX’s West African expansion aims to take advantage of Ghana being among the internationally connected countries in Africa, with it home to presence points for six subsea cable systems.

Investments in cable systems and data centres in Ghana have made the country “a key global hub for network interconnection,” LINX said in an announcement.

LINX Accra will initially launch from Onix and PAIX data centres, providing redundancy and interconnectivity and allowing other networks at either location to meet at LINX Accra via a single cross-connect.

“With improved infrastructure and data sovereignty, Ghana is well-positioned to support local businesses, attract global digital services, and drive economic growth across West Africa,” a LINX statement read.

The launch of Ghana IXP came the same week LINX continued its East African expansion, unveiling LINX Mombasa in Kenya to further extend its growing network on the continent.

