LINX appoints Jennifer Holmes as new CEO

Holmes will succeed Kurtis Lindqvist, who leaves the company on 5 December, before he begins his new role as President and CEO of ICANN.

She joined LINX in 2007 as part of the sales team, quickly advancing to senior roles including sales manager and head of sales.

In 2019, she was promoted to chief commercial officer, and last year, she joined the LINX board of directors.

LINX chair, Pieter Knook, said: “The board was unanimous in their choice for Jennifer. We appreciated her authenticity, her ability to connect to members, staff and the board, and felt she provided the best possible leadership for LINX in the future.

“I am very much looking forward to working with Jennifer and I also wish to share my thanks and celebrate the great leadership that Kurtis has given LINX over the last five years.”

Holmes added: “I am truly honoured and proud to be taking over from Kurtis and step into this role, leading a company that has already achieved so much. This is an exciting chapter in LINX's history as we celebrate 30 years of business, with many opportunities for future growth.

“I look forward to working closely with the staff, board of directors, and members in the coming years to drive LINX's continued success within the interconnection community.”

