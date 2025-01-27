Latvia probes latest Baltic subsea cable cut as naval forces investigate ship

The cable belonged to Latvia’s State Radio and Television Centre (LVRTC) and sits at a depth exceeding 50 metres.

The cause of the damage is unknown, however, and an LVRTC statement confirmed that naval forces have been dispatched to inspect a potentially involved ship.

Data transmission services via the cable became disrupted early on January 26, with LVRTC rerouting services through alternative routes.

A Latvian government statement suggests that the cable was “significantly damaged due to external factors” though the exact nature of the damage will take time to determine given its depth.

“At the moment, LVRTC cannot yet say the exact time when the repair vessel will go to sea, however, we emphasise that we are working to repair the damage as soon as possible,” the state broadcast said.

Two additional vessels have been identified in the area near to where the subsea cable was damaged, located outside Latvia’s territorial waters and exclusive economic zone.

Latvia is working with Sweden and NATO allies to exchange information as the circumstances of the incident are still being investigated.

The damage is the latest subsea incident in the Baltics after two cables were damaged in November 2024 .

Initial unfounded finger-pointing toward potential Russian interference in those earlier incidents has since shifted to a Chinese vessel, the Yi Peng 3, to be the alleged cause of the cuts by dragging its anchor.

A team of investigators from Germany, China, Sweden, and Finland boarded the bulk vessel last December to inspect the ship's equipment. However, China did not allow Swedish prosecutors to board the ship before it departed for Port Said in Egypt on its way to Fangcheng, China.

