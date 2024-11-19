Fears of Russian sabotage as submarine cables in Baltic Sea severed

The disruptions, impacting vital communication infrastructure, have prompted investigations across Europe as officials grapple with the possibility of deliberate interference.

The first incident involved a fibre optic cable linking Lithuania and Sweden, which was cut on Sunday morning.

Lithuanian provider Telia confirmed the disruption, attributing it to physical damage rather than technical failure. The severed link carried a third of Lithuania's internet traffic, though services have since been rerouted.

Shortly after, a second cable between Finland and Germany, operated by state-controlled Finnish company Cinia, was also disrupted.

The affected C-Lion cable is a crucial connection between Finland and Central Europe, spanning 1,200km and running parallel to energy infrastructure such as gas pipelines.

While the exact cause remains unknown, Cinia has ruled out natural wear, suggesting human activity as the most likely factor.

These incidents come as NATO-aligned countries strengthen defences against hybrid warfare tactics, including cyberattacks and sabotage.

Russian naval activity in Nordic waters and recent warnings from Western intelligence agencies have fuelled concerns over the security of undersea infrastructure.

Although sabotage has not been confirmed, the events echo past attacks on critical assets like the Nord Stream pipelines, which were similarly linked to geopolitical tensions.

A similar incident across the Red Sea was reported last year with satellite connectivity soon being used to mitigate the impact of the cuts.

The Finnish government has issued new crisis guidelines to its citizens, highlighting preparedness for disruptions to communication and energy systems.

Repair efforts are underway, but restoring full functionality may take weeks, according to several reports.

