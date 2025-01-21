Challenges and opportunities in diversified subsea cable routes
Challenges and opportunities in diversified subsea cable routes

Capacity Team
January 21, 2025 01:06 PM
subsea.jpeg

The diversification of subsea cable systems and landing stations has become a critical focus for the telecoms industry, spurred by hyperscale demand and geopolitical uncertainties in the Asia-Pacific region.

At the ITW Asia 2024 panel, experts and industry leaders discussed how these factors are reshaping global connectivity strategies, particularly within the intra-Asia and trans-Pacific corridors. From rising hubs like Indonesia to the evolving role of hyperscalers, the discussion highlighted challenges, innovations, and future trends in subsea infrastructure.

Register and read the full report here: Insider Access: Panel Reports | Capacity Media

Topics

NewsITW AsiaSubseaAsia Pacific
Capacity Team
