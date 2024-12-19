KT boosts network speeds with Ciena's WaveLogic 6 tech

Following a trial where KT used Ciena’s WL6e solution to transmit data at speeds of 1.2 Terabytes per second (Tb/s), and at 1.6 Tb/s, the operator has signed up to use its offerings.

The Korean telco said that WL6e will boost its data transmission speeds between metropolitan data centres by 2.6 times, while also doubling the speed of its nationwide backbone network.

Subscribe today for free

During trials of Ciena’s tech, KT achieved data transfer speeds of 1.2 Tb/s on its long-distance route between Seoul and Busan and 1.6 Tb/s on its medium-distance route across Seoul and Cheonan.

Ciena’s WL6e system utilises coherent digital signal processing (DSP) technologies to improve energy efficiency and performance.

Optimised for high-capacity, low-latency transport, the WL6e will help boost demands on KT’s networks.

The Korean telco will also leverage Ciena’s Navigator Network Control Suite to automate and optimise its network, providing end users with faster and more reliable transfer speeds.

“We’ve been working closely with KT to reach connectivity highs in South Korea, achieving the first 600G transmission route last year, and set to deliver 1.2 Tb/s nationwide with WL6e,” said Henry Kim, regional managing director for North Asia at Ciena. “The upgrade to KT’s network will provide the needed boost to support the upcoming acceleration of AI-driven network traffic and digital transformation in Korea.”

RELATED STORIES

KT and KT SAT achieve world's first with NTN technology