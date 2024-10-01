KT and KT SAT achieve world's first with NTN technology

The breakthrough, conducted in collaboration with Rohde & Schwarz Korea and VIAVI Solutions, is poised to extend 5G services to remote areas such as oceans and mountainous regions, paving the way for expanded connectivity in the upcoming 6G era.

The test, carried out at KT SAT’s Geumsan satellite centre, demonstrates how the 5G NTN standard can overcome the challenges of propagation delays and Doppler shifts associated with long-distance satellite communication.

This allows for stable and reliable connectivity even in regions where traditional ground-based networks struggle, KT said.

“NTN is one of the core technologies of 5G and future 6G, and it enables the extension of communication networks beyond terrestrial limits,” said Taehoon Kim, CEO of Rohde & Schwarz Korea.

“We are excited to contribute our expertise to ensure smooth NTN service operations.”

Lee Jong-sik, SVP of KT’s Network Research Centre added: "In the 6G era, communication coverage will expand beyond the ground to the 3D aerial domain, enabling truly ubiquitous communication," he said.

KT adds that it has plans to integrate Medium-Earth Orbit (MEO) and Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, alongside other aerospace platforms, into their network expansion strategy.

The company aims to fully validate and standardise 5G NTN technology as part of 3GPP's Release 19, further driving advancements in global telecommunications.

