Japan's top mobile carriers practice joint disaster response

Staff from the likes of NTT Docomo, SoftBank, and Rakuten Mobile came together in Hiratsuka City in Kanagawa Prefecture, to collaborate on how to use each other’s refuelling stations in the event of a natural disaster.

“Moving forward, the companies will continue to strengthen inter-operator cooperation and work toward the early recovery of communication networks during disasters,” the firms said in a statement.

The training was conducted as part of a wider cooperative framework involving Japan’s telco giants to jointly use each other’s assets in the wake of an event like a tsunami or earthquake to increase network recovery speeds

Beyond refuelling stations, the Japanese telcos would share business facilities, accommodation, and storage sites in the event of a disaster, as well as information to assess damage and restore networks.

The full participants include: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, NTT East, NTT West, NTT Docomo and NTT Communications, KDDI, SoftBank, and Rakuten Mobile.

