DE-CIX and GLBB join forces to expand interconnection services in Japan

The agreement will provide GLBB users with access to peering, cloud connectivity, and other enterprise-grade interconnection services.

“DE-CIX’s neutral and open interconnection ecosystem is of utmost interest for us and our customers,” said Craig Watson, CEO at GLBB Japan. “Enterprises benefit not only from direct connections to over 1,200 networks in Frankfurt, Singapore, Johor Bahru, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Manila, but also from direct, protected, and low-latency access to additional hyperscaler onramps in Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur.”

Starting immediately, GLBB will offer access to the DE-CIX Cloud Exchanges in Tokyo and Osaka, as well as access to the DE-CIX ASEAN interconnection platform and remote peering with networks at DE-CIX Frankfurt.

DE-CIX said the agreement would provide GLBB users with a foundation to accelerate AI applications through reduced latency.

“This agreement gives GLBB’s customers low-latency access to networks across multiple Southeast Asian markets and carries them directly to the centre of Europe, with access to well over a thousand local, regional, and international networks at DE-CIX Frankfurt,” said Mareike Jacobshagen, head of the global business partner programme at DE-CIX.

