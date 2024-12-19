Japan's top telcos unite to rapidly restore networks after disasters
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Japan's top telcos unite to rapidly restore networks after disasters

Ben Wodecki
December 19, 2024 08:07 AM
Tokyo, Japan skyline, featuring the Shinjuku building with Mt. Fuji in the background

Japan’s biggest telcos have teamed up to launch a joint framework to ensure network communications can be quickly restored in the event of a large-scale disaster.

SoftBank, Rakuten Mobile, and NTT Docomo were among the eight Japanese firms that have joined forces, with the participants pledging to jointly use each other’s assets in the wake of a potential disaster.

Business facilities, accommodation, storage sites and refuelling stations would be jointly shared following major events like earthquakes or tsunamis to “restore communication network connectivity quickly in affected areas”.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

The operators pledged to share information needed to assess damage and restore networks, including identifying issues in fixed-line networks that disrupt networks at locations like hospitals.

“By speeding up the restoration of mobile base station backhaul links, the companies aim to restore mobile networks in disaster-affected areas at unprecedented speeds,” a jointly released statement reads.

Upon announcement, the telcos said Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications' Information and Communications Bureau recognised their efforts during the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake, the strongest quake to hit mainland Japan since the devastating 2011 Tohoku Earthquake.

The group said the Japanese government “expects further advancements in cooperation among them” in the event of future disasters.

The full participants include: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, NTT East, NTT West, NTT Docomo and NTT Communications, KDDI, SoftBank, and Rakuten Mobile.

The cooperation framework officially came into force on December 1 2024.

RELATED STORIES

Nvidia-SoftBank team up to transform 5G networks into AI money makers

Samsung and NTT Docomo team up to research AI-powered 6G technology

Topics

NewsAsia PacificServices
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe