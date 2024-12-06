6 key takeaways from ITW Asia 2024

Here are six key takeaways from the event:

AI integration

Artificial intelligence continues to be the topic of conversation, with many companies tapping AI to enhance operational efficiency and support sustainability goals. As Sharat Sinha, CEO of Airtel Business, pointed out, AI is crucial for optimising digital infrastructure and delivering advanced services.

Automation's role

Automation is seen as an essential tool for transforming telecom networks, improving service delivery and reducing human error. Many attendees agreed that automation is not just a trend but a necessary feature of its digital infrastructure.

Data centres and sustainability

Like AI, sustainability remains a core focus, with major players like Microsoft using AI to meet its carbon-negative goals by 2030, with Microsoft cloud ESG policy and planning director of APAC, Kavickumar Murunganathan claiming the technology giant has made significant strides in addressing its carbon footprint and investing in environmental innovation.

Cybersecurity concerns

As digital infrastructure expands, so does the threat landscape. Cybersecurity emerged as a top priority, with many speakers calling for industry and regulatory collaboration to fight fraudulent calls and build consumer trust.

Trends in digital infrastructure

Industry leaders discussed the digital transformation of infrastructure, including the rise of edge computing, the deployment of 5G networks and the growing importance of data storage solutions to support AI and machine learning.

Hybrid cloud and data services

Companies are increasingly moving to hybrid cloud models, combining the benefits of both on-premises and cloud infrastructures to provide greater flexibility and scalability.

