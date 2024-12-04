ITW Asia 2024: Microsoft taps AI to achieve carbon-negative goal by 2030
ITW Asia 2024: Microsoft taps AI to achieve carbon-negative goal by 2030

Jasdip Sensi
December 04, 2024 10:07 PM
Microsoft has announced it is doubling down on its ambitious commitment to become carbon-negative by 2030, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate its sustainability goals.

Speaking at the Decarbonisation in the AI era panel at ITW Asia 2024, Microsoft cloud ESG policy and planning director of APAC, Kavickumar Murunganathan revealed the technology giant has made significant strides in addressing its carbon footprint and investing in environmental innovation.

He said: “We set these commitments four years ago and have been investing heavily to meet them.

“These projects are not just about economic returns but also about delivering meaningful environmental impact.”

Meanwhile, the company also revealed that AI has emerged as a critical tool in its sustainability journey.

Murunganathan added: “The use cases for AI are tremendous. From improving operational efficiency to reducing emissions, AI is helping us meet our goal of becoming carbon-negative, not just neutral, by 2030”.

“People don’t always realise the efficiencies that AI can unlock.”

AI is a game-changer, it’s enabling us to reimagine processes and develop strategies that make achieving a carbon-negative future possible,” he concluded.

Topics

ESG
Jasdip Sensi
