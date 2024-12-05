ITW Asia 2024: BT Business to focus on speed, flexibility & automation in next phase of network evolution

Speaking on the adapting and automating network infrastructure to meet evolving customer needs panel at ITW Asia 2024, BT Business, MD of APAC, Middle East and Africa, Rodney Kinchington, said the demand for faster and more flexible networks is accelerating, as businesses increasingly require agile solutions that can scale with their needs.

"If the business needs scale and speed, then this transition is inevitable," Kitchenton said. "Customers now expect everything to be available at the click of a button, from network feasibility to provisioning."

Previously, processes that took weeks are now handled in minutes, thanks to automation and API integrations, the telecom giant's executive stated.

"Gone are the days of being locked into three- to five-year contracts. Enterprises are increasingly seeking agility."

BT’s network expansion includes connecting with over 700 data centres and over 680 ISP providers worldwide. This infrastructure supports fast, scalable solutions that allow customers to order and provision services quickly, meeting the increasing demand for real-time flexibility, he stated.

The push for network agility is also driven by the pressure from businesses to adapt to faster, more dynamic environments.

"We’ve built a model that supports 2,000 salespeople in the field, allowing them to access everything they need instantly. This isn't just about improving technology; it's about adapting to the business side of things that require speed and flexibility," he concluded.

