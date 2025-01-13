HP wins $53M in CHIPS Act funding to expand Oregon plant

HP would use the funds to create a “lab-to-fab” facility tasked with researching Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technologies, which integrate mechanical and electrical components onto chips.

The funding would help HP expand research and manufacturing of MEMS devices, creating around 150 construction jobs and over 100 manufacturing jobs.

Enrique Lores, president and CEO of HP said the funding would “ bolster semiconductor production and innovation in the US”.

“This significant development will accelerate our work and innovation in MEMS technology, which directly benefits the US semiconductor and life sciences industries, as well as strengthens global competitiveness,” Lores added

HP was given the go-ahead for the project by the Commerce Department following an initial August 204 agreement, with access to federal subsidies subject to the completion of project milestones.

“Companies like HP are developing the technologies that will spur unprecedented breakthroughs for generations to come,” said Gina Raimondo, the US Secretary of Commerce. “By investing in companies and R&D projects across the semiconductor ecosystem, the Biden-Harris administration is helping to build and secure the domestic semiconductor capabilities that will help the US continue to out-compete and out-build the rest of the world.”

HP’s finalised deal is the latest in a growing list of signed-off CHIPS Act deals as the Commerce Department prepares for the incoming Trump administration.

Last week, Hemlock Semiconductor (HSC) got its $325 million funding award over the line, with deals for Corning and Powerex , as well as new research facilities for packaging innovation and virtual chip production receiving sign-offs since the turn of the year.

President-Elect Trump has said he would replace federal subsidies offered by the CHIPS Act with tariffs .

