Google Cloud and Lumen team up to enhance network operations with AI

The deal will see Google Cloud use Lumen’s services, including its Private Connectivity Fabric, to expand its network capabilities.

Lumen will also use Google Cloud’s AI solutions, including its Vertex AI platform and Gemini models to help improve operational efficiencies.

“We are at a pivotal moment as generative AI drives true business transformations across industries,” said Bikash Koley, VP for global networking and infrastructure at Google Cloud. “Lumen is a trusted network for AI, and we are excited to partner with them to provide real-time insights and operational improvements and drive meaningful business outcomes for organisations worldwide.”

Having recently struck network expansion deals with Meta , AWS , and earlier this year, Microsoft , Lumen adds Google Cloud to its ever-growing roster of big-name partners.

Lumen’s latest deal will see it use Google Cloud’s infrastructure, databases, and BigQuery data and analytics platform to power an AI-powered digital twin capable of helping technicians detect issues across its network before they reach its customers.

Lumen will also use Google Cloud’s slew of generative AI solutions to augment network operations, as well as to support agents and customer service staff as well as website search functionality.

Google Cloud will in turn tap Lumen for its network to support the ever-increasing demand for its AI products and services.

“We're transforming our operations top to bottom to deliver outstanding customer service and operate a more efficient business," said Dave Ward, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Lumen. “Google Cloud's expertise and AI technologies are key enablers for our company, allowing us to use our Lumen Digital Twin network technology to test new capabilities and improvements before we deploy them.”

