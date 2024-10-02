Extreme Networks adds Exium cyber expert to lead security sales

Nuti joins from Exium and will work to advance Extreme’s cybersecurity revenue growth and support the expansion of its Universal Zero Trust Network Access (UZTNA) solution.

“[Nuti] brings the gravitas and grit to help Extreme elevate its security leadership to the next level,” said Ed Meyercord, President and CEO of Extreme Networks.

“He is one of many key pieces that will help Extreme continue to execute on our strategy while pushing the boundaries of innovation to help our customers drive more impactful business outcomes across their organisations.”

A seasoned security expert, Nuti previously served as Exium’s chief business development officer. He was also formerly SVP of North America for Nord Security’s B2B and enterprise business practice.

In his role at Extreme, Nuti will use his expertise to help customers augment their security systems with solutions like UZTNA, which can be integrated into networks, applications and devices providing zero-touch provisioning and automation to minimise the potential blast radius of lateral cyberattacks.

“Security is top of mind for every C-Suite executive,” Nuti said. “Evolving threats and explosive data growth are creating new challenges for organisations, and they must be vigilant in balancing innovation and growth with rising security concerns.

“I am excited to bring my expertise to help our customers better leverage Extreme’s security solutions to create more operational efficiency and excellence across their organisations.”

