Extreme Networks and Intel to drive AI-centric product innovation

The collaboration aims to help customers optimise network performance, detect security threats, personalise end-user experiences and reduce operational costs by leveraging network data and unique device data from PCs.

This will be done through Intel Connectivity Analytics SDK and Generative AI to make networks “smarter, faster and more resilient”.

“We’re focused on advancing the network to improve human experiences,” said Nabil Bukhari, chief technology and product officer and GM of subscription business at Extreme.

“Partnering with Intel provides our customers with a more secure, more streamlined way to gain visibility of their network and client devices within a single platform.

“By augmenting our Extreme AI Expert solution with Intel Connectivity Analytics, we’ll provide richer, more intuitive AI-driven insights and automation which results in smarter, more responsive experiences that enhance everything from network optimisation to swift security threat detection and resolution.”

As the number of client devices increases across network environments, customers need improved visibility into device activity, as well as a simplified way to manage devices from the data centre to the network edge, Extreme says.

The partnership with Intel will deliver increased visibility into both network and client devices and will drive additional development of GenAI tools that enable customers to optimise the design, deployment and management of enterprise networking and security.

Eric McLaughlin, VP and GM for wireless solutions at Intel said: “The network is the hub of operations, innovation and experiences.

“By partnering with Extreme Networks, we’re collectively making the network smarter, faster, more secure and more scalable.

“By leveraging the riches of AI-centric insights available through the millions of Intel-connected devices across the world and combining that with rich data from the network, we’ll help organisations reduce operational costs and provide best-in-class end-user experiences.”