euNetworks optimises European trading routes with record fibre deployment

The project saw the operator deliver one of the shortest network paths from London and from Frankfurt to the Euronext Exchange in Bergamo, Italy.

The improvements have resulted in enhanced ultra-low latency connections for financial trading customers.

Subscribe today for free

Kevin Dean, interim CEO of euNetworks, said, “Hollowcore fibre offers approximately one-third lower latency than regular single mode fibre, so deploying this advanced optical fibre within our already optimised ultra-low latency routes and across our euTrade platform, delivers true market-leading network performance to our customers,” said

“This deployment is also our first in a long haul section of network, and I am hugely proud of the teams’ accomplishments.”

euNetworks’s latest hollowcore fibre deployment eclipsed its previous longest deployment from January 2023, which saw it 40 kilometres in the UK from Basildon to The London Stock Exchange.

Dean added: “For over a decade euNetworks has consistently invested in, augmented and optimised ultra-low latency routes into key trading exchanges across Europe, and we remain committed to this strategy.

“Our focus is to deliver the best possible bandwidth solutions for our customers between key locations, and these deployments and optimisations reinforce the market-leading connectivity we provide to the financial services community.”

RELATED STORIES

euNetworks introduces new superhighway connecting Amsterdam and Frankfurt