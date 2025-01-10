euNetworks optimises European trading routes with record fibre deployment
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

euNetworks optimises European trading routes with record fibre deployment

Ben Wodecki
January 10, 2025 11:55 AM
Generic fibre light image

euNetworks has completed a series of optimisations to further boost the performance of its European ultra-low latency routes.

The project saw the operator deliver one of the shortest network paths from London and from Frankfurt to the Euronext Exchange in Bergamo, Italy.

The improvements have resulted in enhanced ultra-low latency connections for financial trading customers.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

Kevin Dean, interim CEO of euNetworks, said, “Hollowcore fibre offers approximately one-third lower latency than regular single mode fibre, so deploying this advanced optical fibre within our already optimised ultra-low latency routes and across our euTrade platform, delivers true market-leading network performance to our customers,” said

“This deployment is also our first in a long haul section of network, and I am hugely proud of the teams’ accomplishments.”

euNetworks’s latest hollowcore fibre deployment eclipsed its previous longest deployment from January 2023, which saw it 40 kilometres in the UK from Basildon to The London Stock Exchange.

Dean added: “For over a decade euNetworks has consistently invested in, augmented and optimised ultra-low latency routes into key trading exchanges across Europe, and we remain committed to this strategy.

“Our focus is to deliver the best possible bandwidth solutions for our customers between key locations, and these deployments and optimisations reinforce the market-leading connectivity we provide to the financial services community.”

RELATED STORIES

euNetworks introduces new superhighway connecting Amsterdam and Frankfurt

euNetworks adds new high-density fibre network in Brussels

Topics

NewsFibreEuropedata centreData Centres
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe