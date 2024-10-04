euNetworks introduces new superhighway connecting Amsterdam and Frankfurt

This marks the third Superhighway for the company, following routes from Dublin to London and London to Amsterdam.

Subscribe today for free

The new route, designed in response to increasing demand, features modern fibre technology and enhanced infrastructure, reducing the number of repeater sites from seven to five. This optimisation leads to improved power efficiency and lower operating costs.

The Superhighway also avoids existing congestion by taking a distinct path through the Amsterdam metro network, ensuring route diversity and enhanced connectivity.

Kevin Dean, interim chief executive of euNetworks said: “Superhighways are part of euNetworks' investment in the future of Europe's bandwidth infrastructure, and specifically, fibre connectivity between data centres, hubs and data clusters.

“They’re a strategic priority for us as we continue to focus on supporting our customers with fibre-based data to data centre connectivity.

“We’ve designed these networks with our customers to ensure they’re directly serving customer’s ever-growing bandwidth needs across Europe, and we’re concentrating on delivering in areas of high bandwidth demand and congestion first. Today that spans connections between Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Dublin (FLAP-D).”

The new route enhances connectivity to over 136 data centres in Amsterdam, Dusseldorf, Cologne, and Frankfurt, as well as to a total of over 545 connected data centres across Europe. Dean expressed excitement for future projects, highlighting the substantial fibre capacity and innovative infrastructure now available.

As a specialist in bandwidth infrastructure, euNetworks continues to build deep fibre networks in 18 cities and a long-haul network spanning 45,200 route kilometres across 17 countries.

The company says it is focused on investments that support emerging technologies and the growing demand for fibre connectivity across Europe.

With our Amsterdam to Frankfurt Superhighway, we've delivered new, state-of-the-art fibre infrastructure in one of the busiest bandwidth regions in Europe,” added Dean.

“This brings substantial new fibre capacity on a highly efficient new system, and new route diversity that avoids existing high-traffic areas.

“I’m delighted to say that this is the first of a number of innovative construction projects going live in the coming months, which makes it an exciting time for the business and for the industry.

RELATED STORIES

euNetworks adds new high-density fibre network in Brussels

Inter.link picks euNetworks’ to power Europe expansion plans