Ericsson launches Grameenphone partnership to accelerate digitalisation in Bangladesh
News

Jasdip Sensi
January 23, 2025 04:10 PM
Ericsson has partnered with Grameenphone to enhance the Bangladesh-based mobile telecoms operator's service delivery, as well as expand its customer service experience.

According to the company, the move expands the Business Support Systems (BSS) delivered by Ericsson to offer personalised customer products and solutions, alongside, operational benefits to cater to different mobile service events and revenue assurance.

The agreement also offers Grameenphone the opportunity to offer new services to its customers, with a reduced turnaround time, the company stated.

Meanwhile, it also allows the company to introduce new software features, as well as include the use of AI to strengthen the BSS capabilities.

Ericsson head of Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, David Hägerbro, said: “This partnership represents one of the largest ongoing collaborations in telecom management.

“With a leading OSS/BSS technology stack powered by AI at its core and backed by Ericsson Managed Services, we are well positioned to deliver significant value to Grameenphone and its customers over the next six years.”

“We are excited to join Grameenphone to enhance telecom services and drive digital transformation in Bangladesh.”

Grameenphone, CEO, Yasir Azman, added: “The integration of Ericsson’s cutting-edge solutions will significantly enhance Grameenphone’s ability to streamline operations, accelerate digital transformation, and deliver world-class services to millions of customers.

“The extension underscores Grameenphone’s vision to shape the future of connectivity and digital experiences, setting a global benchmark for the telecom industry.”

Topics

NewsAI MLSoftware and Automation
Jasdip Sensi
