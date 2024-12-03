Equinix veteran Bruce Owen named president of EMEA region

Owen replaces Eugene Bergen, who retired earlier in 2024 after serving as EMEA president since 2019.

Owen has been at Equinix for more than 14 years and was most recently the company’s managing director for the UK.

Subscribe today for free

In his new role at Equinix, Owen will be responsible for the management, strategy and growth plan for Equinix in the EMEA region. He had held the role on an interim basis in July following Bergen’s departure.

“[Owen] has excelled in his role as UK managing director, advancing regional growth, forging strong government and community partnerships, and strengthening our presence in the region,” said Jon Lin, chief business officer at Equinix. “As president of EMEA, I am confident [Owen] will inspire our teams, drive the business to new heights and continue shaping the future of our industry.”

Owen joined Equinix back in 2010 from Omnicom Media Group as a member of the EMEA corporate development and finance team.

He moved to California in 2013 to take on several global leadership roles within the company, including leading the corporate financial planning and analysis team, serving as chief of staff to the CEO, and acting as VP of business operations and instrumentation.

Owen also helped establish the global community and belonging team, which built and launched the Equinix Foundation.

He was appointed managing director for the UK last May, taking the reins at Equinix’s largest market in EMEA, comprising 14 facilities.

Commenting on his appointment, Owen said: “I am so incredibly proud to serve as the president of EMEA. This region is crucial for our company, with global and local customers rapidly digitising and expanding across our platform.

“With our exceptional EMEA team, we will deliver unparalleled services to accelerate our customers' digital transformation journeys. In the dynamic world of technology and the data centre industry, innovation is no longer optional but essential.”

RELATED STORIES

Equinix inks 53 MW solar deal with Neoen to power Italian data centres

Equinix forms $15bn joint venture to expand AI-ready data centres