Equinix inks 53 MW solar deal with Neoen to power Italian data centres

The agreement will see energy from Neoen’s seven solar sites in Northern Italy power Equinix data centres in Milan and Genoa.

Marco Matarazzo, director of International Business Exchange (IBX) operations in Italy for Equinix said: “The backing of the development of seven new solar projects in the country contributes to Italy’s decarbonisation targets and aligns with our goal of achieving 100% renewable energy coverage globally by 2030 as well as our commitments to driving positive change and advancing sustainability in the data centre industry as a whole.”

The agreement is Equinix’s first with signed with Neoen in Italy and its first in Europe over the past three years, having already tied up 210 MW worth of PPAs across Finland and Sweden.

The latest PPA brings Neoen’s total global contracted capacity under corporate PPAs to over 2.8 GW and Equinix’s global capacity under long-term renewable energy contracts to around 1.2 GW.

“We are very pleased to sign our first PPA in Italy, less than 36 months after our establishment in the country and less than 10 months after launching the construction of our first assets in the country,” said Andrea Massimo Bartolini, director and head of business development for Neoen Italy.

“Our diversified geographic footprint and the rapid growth of our asset portfolio enable us to meet our clients' increasing needs,” said Xavier Barbaro, CEO and chair of Neoen. “We are committed to sustaining this strong growth in the coming years, in Italy and around the world.”

