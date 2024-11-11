EE expands high street presence with new Experience store in Birmingham
Jasdip Sensi
November 11, 2024 08:07 AM
EE is preparing to open its new Experience store format at The Bullring in Birmingham, later this month.

The Experience stores are specifically designed to guide customers through the latest technology across gaming, work, learning and home gadgets, showcased within Experience Zones and Tech Home areas.

In a LinkedIn post, EE retail director, Asif Aziz, said: “We are bringing the latest in technology to combine with our award-winning network to help customers get the best from their experience.”

He continued, “Tech can be complicated, however, to help we have our expert trained guides who are on hand to support our customers and the community.”

This comes as earlier this year, EE announced plans to open over 10 concept stores across the UK this year, as part of its £6 million investment in its store estate to strengthen its high street presence.

Meanwhile the technology giant has already launched Experience stores in locations such as Westfield Stratford City, Westfield London, Metrocentre in Gateshead and Manchester’s Trafford Centre.


Jasdip Sensi
