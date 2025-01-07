Deutsche Telekom creates T Wholesale unit to merge domestic & global operations

The telco giant said the move reflects the growing demand for integrated services, offering “streamlined solutions that address needs both within Germany as well as globally”.

The combination of Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier and Wholesale of Telekom Deutschland adds local expertise with international knowledge to “equip the division to address the growing trend of internationalisation”.

“Our partners and customers benefit from our international focus and the synergies that will allow us to better meet the challenges of a rapidly changing market,” said Kerstin Baumgart, managing director for wholesale at Deutsche Telekom “We offer a portfolio from a single source, both in Germany and internationally, creating a seamless customer experience.”

Deutsche Telekom’s wholesale business servers more than 250 telecom providers and resellers in Germany and more than 900 internationally.

T Wholesale will continue to offer IPX and fibre optic network, point-to-point connections, and data centre services among a host of other offerings.

Deutsche Telekom said the newly combined organisation prioritise efforts in digital communication, AI, Network APIs, 5G Standalone, and edge cloud.

It’s also looking for potential strategic partnerships to “accelerate future innovation”.

“As always, we remain committed to sustainable and collaborative partnerships with our customers,” Baumgart added.

