Dell partners with Nvidia to accelerate AI adoption in telecoms

Dell AI for Telecom, developed as part of its AI Factory suite with Nvidia, aims to provide on-premises AI solutions that providers can use to boost network performance.

“Capitalising on the multiple opportunities presented by AI has become the most compelling driver of network cloud transformation,” said Dennis Hoffman, SVP and general manager for telecom systems at Dell.

“Dell AI for Telecom brings together Dell's AI expertise and infrastructure, with partners across the ecosystem, to help network operators implement AI solutions in and on the network that reduce operating expenses, improve performance and create new edge revenue opportunities.”

The Dell AI for Telecom offering is designed to help telecom operators keep pace with evolving technologies and customer needs.

Leveraging Dell’s PowerEdge servers, Nvidia GPUs, and AI-powered software tools like AI Aerial, it’s designed to power use cases like improving network maintenance, automating call centre scripts, and aiding network troubleshooting and analysis.

Dell AI for Telecom will also provide telcos with access to digital twins of their networks, enabling them to perform predictive network maintenance on virtual representations of their stack.

The AI for Telecom suite also supports deployments at the edge of the telecom networks with Dell’s PowerEdge XR8000 servers providing scalable, modular services that are simple to install and maintain.

“Telecom networks provide a critical fabric to bring AI applications to consumers and enterprises at scale,” said Ronnie Vasishta, SVP for telecoms at Nvidia.

“With Nvidia’s AI suite, Dell is accelerating the adoption of AI factories, AI-powered operations and AI-RAN in telecom, as well as helping communications service providers apply these technologies to augment their own network operations and enhance customer experiences.”

Dell has already signed up two big-name service providers to help develop AI solutions, Lintasarta and SK Telecom.

“As part of our collaboration with Dell Technologies and Nvidia, Lintasarta will provide GPU-as-a-Service (Deka GPU) with Dell AI infrastructure and Nvidia GPUs for national businesses, providing them access to the latest AI capabilities tailored for high-demand computing tasks,” said Gidion Suranta Barus, chief cloud officer at Lintasarta.

“Through our collaboration with Dell Technologies, we aim to accelerate AI adoption and innovation to deliver superior service and value to our customers,” said Haisung Kwon, gead of mobile network operator AI platforms at SK Telecom.

