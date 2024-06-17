Macquarie launches Australian-first Dell, Azure hybrid cloud offering

Macquarie Flex is powered by Microsoft Azure Stack HCI (hybrid cloud infrastructure) and Dell Technologies APEX Cloud Platform for Microsoft Azure.

The solution provides workload flexibility, a single management plane, consistent experience, 24X7 mission-critical support and evergreen compliance across public, private and hybrid cloud environments.

As the first Dell Technologies partner offering Azure Stack HCI in Australia, the launch is a “significant” milestone for organisations that have been hampered by integration costs and complexity relating to hybrid cloud.

Macquarie Flex now provides organisations with a solution to simplify hybrid cloud management, the company said in a release.

“Macquarie Flex allows us to meet our customers wherever they are on their cloud journey,” said Jonathan Staff, head of private cloud at Macquarie Cloud Services.

“Through our strong relationship with Dell Technologies and Microsoft, we can now arm Australian businesses with another lever to extract more value from their IT investment.”

This announcement follows the company’s recent launch of Macquarie Guard, a full turnkey Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that automates practical guardrails into Azure services.

Steven Worrall, managing director of Microsoft Australia and New Zealand said: “Macquarie Flex represents a significant advancement in hybrid cloud solutions. By leveraging Microsoft Azure Stack HCI, Macquarie Cloud Services is providing an unparalleled level of flexibility, security, and performance.

“This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to empowering Australian organisations with the tools and technologies needed to drive innovation and achieve their strategic goals.”