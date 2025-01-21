Console Connect and Zenlayer partner to expand global connectivity

The collaboration combines Console Connect’s carrier-grade network with Zenlayer’s edge computing and low-latency networking capabilities to create a streamlined connectivity solution.

The partnership will see Console Connect extend its reach into emerging markets such as Southeast Asia and South America. Zenlayer customers, meanwhile, will gain access to additional cloud and data centre locations in developed markets, offering more options for hybrid and multi-cloud networking with a focus on performance, reliability, and security.

Subscribe today for free

The pair suggested the API integration will enable their respective customers to adjust private connectivity dynamically to meet business demands, paying only for the bandwidth they use.

Zenlayer has also joined the Console Connect Marketplace, allowing users to provision Zenlayer services, such as bare metal servers and virtual machines, through the platform.

“Zenlayer shares our vision of facilitating flexible and fast data movement for businesses worldwide,” said Michael Glynn, SVP of digital automated innovation at Console Connect. “We are delighted to extend the reach of our automated network and connected ecosystem while helping Zenlayer customers reach further across the globe using a network they can trust.”

The collaboration also broadens Zenlayer’s ecosystem across Africa, Europe, and North America, while providing access to Console Connect’s on-demand connectivity services, including Layer 2 and Internet options.

“The collaboration with Console Connect marks a significant milestone in our shared mission to provide high-performance connectivity on a global scale,” said Joe Zhu, founder and CEO of Zenlayer. “By enhancing each other’s platforms and expanding our global ecosystems, we are empowering businesses to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world.”

RELATED STORIES

Marc Halbfinger to leave Console Connect and PCCW Global