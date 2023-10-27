Zenlayer and Mobily team up on Saudi cloud

The alliance aims to deliver high performance edge compute and connectivity services to businesses deploying infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, with potential to expand beyond the Kingdom.

The partnership will expand Zenlayer's global network coverage, but also enhance Mobily’s service offerings, reinforcing its position as a leading ISP in Saudi Arabia.

Zenlayer will bring provide edge cloud services at Mobily’s Saudi Arabian data centres and in return Mobily will provide Zenlayer’s clients with a broad portfolio of data centre and network services.

“This is our first strategic partnership in the Middle East and its significance cannot be overstated,” said Joe Zhu, founder and CEO of Zenlayer.

“Mobily is a dominant player in Saudi, which has been instrumental in shaping the digital landscape of the country. Their commitment to growth and connectivity is steadfast and I am confident that together, we will make a significant impact on the digital transformation of the region.”

Zenlayer said a number of industries would benefit from the partnership, including Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing gaming market, healthcare, energy and retail.

On their long term outlook for edge cloud services, Zenlayer said that looking ahead to 2024 geopolitical drivers will act as catalysts for talent, investments, businesses and resources to expand into new regions.

Zenlayer believe this shift will increase the demand for applications and services to be deployed at the edge, alongside data sovereignty rules and regulations.

Describing themselves as “glocal” (a combination of global and local) Zenlayer believe this hybrid approach is essential for cloud compute services in years to come.