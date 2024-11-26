Marc Halbfinger to leave Console Connect and PCCW Global

During his tenure, Halbfinger oversaw significant growth and innovation in global connectivity, solidifying the company’s position as a leader in the sector.

Halbfinger served as CEO of PCCW Global for 14 years. Following PCCW Global's acquisition of Console Connect with HKT Trust in 2017, he also assumed the role of CEO at Console Connect.

Subscribe today for free

Halbfinger also contributed to industry collaboration as a member of the Bridge Alliance Board and the Pacific Telecommunications Council.

Reflecting on his journey, he expressed gratitude for working with talented colleagues and wished the company continued success as it embarks on its next chapter.

On LinkedIn, Halbfinger wrote: “Following a very meaningful journey, it is time to bid farewell to Console Connect and PCCW Global.

“I have been privileged to work with extremely dedicated, talented, and passionate people from around the world who have all joined together, with care and mutual respect, to facilitate global connectivity, automation, and interoperability.

“While cherishing every moment of success and challenge, I wish the company continued success as it embarks on the next stage of exciting evolution.”

In his farewell message, Halbfinger also conveyed his admiration for the team’s professionalism in building networks and relationships while wishing the company success in its next evolution.

RELATED STORIES

Former PCCW Global exec becomes Telecom Egypt CEO

Console Connect expands connectivity to Oracle Cloud regions