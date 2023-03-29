Former PCCW Global exec becomes Telecom Egypt CEO

He will take a new role at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, but remains on Telecom Egypt’s board, said the company.

His replacement as CEO is Mohamed Nasr ElDin (pictured), who has been deputy ICT minister for global information infrastructure at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, but is a previous executive at Telecom Egypt.

He was also head of subsea cable infrastructure at PCCW Global until he joined the Egyptian government in 2020.

ElDin said: “My priorities include developing and diversifying the mix of services to suit our rapidly-evolving customer needs, providing distinguished customer experience at all levels and expanding our customer base.”

Magued Osman, chairman of Telecom Egypt’s board, said: “The board appointed Eng Mohamed Nasr ElDin as the new managing director and CEO given his track record and profound ICT experience, including his previous role as head of Telecom Egypt’s international cables and networks business unit in 2014.”

Osman said: “We are confident he is the ideal candidate to take over the helm and maintain Telecom Egypt’s leadership in various areas at the local and international levels, while continuing to drive quality and sustain customer base growth, maximizing our assets and creating value for all our stakeholders and the society at large.”

ElDin said: “I will devote all my efforts to execute the company’s vision and strategy of becoming the leading ICT provider while maintaining and growing its position as the leading integrated telecom operator.”

He added: “I also look forward to leveraging the company’s distinguished pool of talent to maximize all available opportunities for success and growth.”

Eldin was the government’s representative on Telecom Egypt’s board of directors. He joined Telecom Egypt in 2004, eventually becoming head of the international cables and networks business unit in 2014. At PCCW Global from 2016 he was head of subsea cable infrastructure; vice president of cable innovation, planning, and management; as well as assistant vice president of cable development for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region.

It’s not clear what government role Hamed has taken up. Before becoming CEO in 2019 he was Telecom Egypt’s chief international and wholesale officer. His predecessor was Ahmed El Beheiry, now CEO for north Africa at Cassava Technologies, the parent company of Africa Data Centres and Liquid Intelligent Technologies.